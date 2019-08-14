ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Down 1.4%

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.95 and last traded at $73.02, approximately 663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.