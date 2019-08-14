Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.14. Alstom shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 390,568 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALO shares. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.08 ($51.26).

Get Alstom alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.65.

About Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.