Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.