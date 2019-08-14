Ambrosus Hits One Day Volume of $173,531.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Coinrail. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $173,531.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, RightBTC, Gatecoin, Coinrail, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

