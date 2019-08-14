Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 1,003,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,146 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

AMRC opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

