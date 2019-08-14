American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Up 5.4%

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.38, approximately 6,116,054 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,190,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 666,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,578 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $2,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

