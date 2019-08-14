American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $741,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,103. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,759,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,443,000 after purchasing an additional 122,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. 737,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,061. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.17. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.