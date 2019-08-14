America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMT. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $614.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.85 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,161.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,285 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 121,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

