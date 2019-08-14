Analysts Anticipate El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. El Pollo LoCo posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,572. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 67,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

