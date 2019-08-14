Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,644. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

