Analysts Anticipate Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $197,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $73,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $56,969,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $53,818,000.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,351. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.