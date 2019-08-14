Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $15.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $12.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $63.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.08 million to $64.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.18 million, with estimates ranging from $66.09 million to $74.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,331. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

