Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Post $0.57 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 181 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on Guaranty Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. 295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 34,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.