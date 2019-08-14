Analysts Expect Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The business had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVA shares. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 807.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after buying an additional 190,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,109. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

