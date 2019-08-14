Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $102.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.30 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $71.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $403.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.50 million to $403.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $407.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.13 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Willdan Group news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $280,694.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 211,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $55,020.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,600 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 111.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 507,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 267,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Willdan Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $378.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.21. Willdan Group has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

