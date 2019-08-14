Analysts Set Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $31.70

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 363,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,670. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $2,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,317,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $4,760,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alkermes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

