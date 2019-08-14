Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target at C$13.97

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.97.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.55. The company had a trading volume of 209,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.37.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.