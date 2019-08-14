Analysts Set Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $102.33

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $74.94 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,859,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,901,000 after buying an additional 345,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,876,000 after buying an additional 265,248 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,732,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,040,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after buying an additional 162,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $14,035,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

