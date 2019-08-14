Analysts Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) PT at $4.50

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,638.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $52,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,534,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 474,552 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 675,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

OESX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 229,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.02. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

