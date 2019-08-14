Analysts Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $106,968.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 59,725.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

