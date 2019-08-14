AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given a $63.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given a $63.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $51.57. 23,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.37.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,847.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,919,000 after buying an additional 1,093,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 242,187 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,300,000 after buying an additional 132,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,084,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

