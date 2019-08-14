AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 4.7% Higher

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $51.28, 275,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 269,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. FMR LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 242,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,985,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 25,030.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,095 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,075,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

