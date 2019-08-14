Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.91

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 3816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Andersons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $829.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

