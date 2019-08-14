Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $11.94 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, Coinone, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $3.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.04466586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048457 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000918 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,435,843 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, Bitinka, BitMax, KuCoin, Bgogo, Coinall, Bittrex, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coinsuper, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.