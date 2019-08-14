Apache (NYSE:APA) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Apache (NYSE:APA) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.26.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,186. Apache has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $256,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after buying an additional 720,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apache by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 945,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,525,000 after purchasing an additional 340,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apache by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apache by 28.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,550 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

