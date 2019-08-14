Aphelion (APH) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Aphelion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Aphelion has a market capitalization of $214,554.00 and $112,455.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aphelion has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00268171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.63 or 0.01375736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Aphelion

Aphelion’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html.

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

