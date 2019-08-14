Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $16.36, approximately 224,869 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 48,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $530.24 million, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Kenneth T. Sim purchased 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 85,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $1,389,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,036 shares of company stock worth $375,418. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

