Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh Acquires 2,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Redd Hugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

