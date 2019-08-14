Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

