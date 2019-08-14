Arepacoin Market Capitalization Hits $35,795.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $35,795.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,295,686 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

