Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives $89.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,440 shares of company stock worth $476,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. 475,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

