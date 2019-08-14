Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 740.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,140 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,046,000 after purchasing an additional 249,325 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,876,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,226,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,519,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.65. 163,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.86.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

