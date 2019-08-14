Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Astea International had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEA traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943. Astea International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83.

Get Astea International alerts:

In other Astea International news, major shareholder David Kanen purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $79,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.