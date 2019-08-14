Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 499,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ATRO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $898.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Astronics has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 14.07%. Astronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $82,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $860,128.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,870. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATRO. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.