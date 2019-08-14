Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Set at $14.00 by Citigroup

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given a $14.00 price target by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. 836,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $135,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.