Atara Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 1,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $135,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,490.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after acquiring an additional 619,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,787 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,485,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,295,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,237,000 after acquiring an additional 671,216 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

