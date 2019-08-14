ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $73,278.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00782850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,262,744 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

