Atheios Price Reaches $0.0004 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Atheios has a market cap of $7,392.00 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

