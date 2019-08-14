Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,669. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 17.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

