Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.90 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($2.90), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BCEL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,778. Atreca has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 target price for the company.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

