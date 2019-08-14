ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 635 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14.

About ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

