Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.55. Aukett Swanke shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 50,452 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.

About Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

