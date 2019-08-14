Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $178.05

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 178.05 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.36), with a volume of 13807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

The company has a market cap of $117.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.36.

About Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR)

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

