AurumCoin (AU) Price Tops $9.96 on Top Exchanges

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00271594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.01402727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

