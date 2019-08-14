Australian Potash (ASX:APC) Trading Down 4.3%

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 133,898 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 164,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of $39.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.10.

About Australian Potash (ASX:APC)

Australian Potash Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. The company's principal project is the Lake Wells potash project located in the northeast part of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. It also holds interests in the Yamarna gold project and the Laverton Downs gold and base metals project located in Australia.

