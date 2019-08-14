Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Avanti Energy Inc (CVE:AVN)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

