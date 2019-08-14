Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $283.90. Avation shares last traded at $283.90, with a volume of 24,080 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.

About Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

