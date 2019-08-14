AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declares $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

