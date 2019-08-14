AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Issue $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Get AVIVA PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About AVIVA PLC/ADR

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.