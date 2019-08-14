AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $28.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 2,578,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,218. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. AXA Equitable has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $834,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Pearson bought 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth $391,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 99.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 18.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

